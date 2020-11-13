Upgrade for Chachacha beach Bonaire









Chachacha beach, looking towards the pier. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- After the completion of the repair and renovation work on the Chachacha pier, renovations have started at the visitor’s area of this beach which is especially popular with locals and with cruise ship passengers.

As part of the project the concrete walls at the beach have been restored and painted in bright colors. New palapas have been placed to provide more shade and convenience for those visiting the beach. There are also some concrete tables and benches set up for people to sit comfortably and enjoy the sea. The work performed is valued. During weekends, the beach is especially popular as a hangout for families and other groups.

The Government of Bonare is calling on visitors of the beach, to take good care of the new facilities. “Keep the beach clean and tidy up when you go home. By keeping our areas clean, we ensure that these areas remain hygienically in order and are left in a good condition for the next visitor”, according to a press statement by the Government.

