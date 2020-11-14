New Covid-infection Bonaire: 2 Active Cases









Kralendijk- Although the general trend so far is a positive one, Bonaire as of Saturday has a new Covid-19 infection. The total number of ‘active’ cases now stands at 2.

No details were made known about the new infection.

Gezaghebber Edison Rijna and Public Health doctor Marian Luinstra warned that it is an illusion that Bonaire will be able to keep the Covid-virus complete absent on the island.

In spite of a recent relaxation of Covid prevention measures, Government keeps warning residents to keep maintaining the various precautionary measure in place, like keeping of sufficient distance and regular washing of hands. They also call on everyone who has symptoms related to Covid, to submit themselves to testing. Appointments for testing can be made via number 0800-0800.

