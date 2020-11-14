Senses Bonaire, the best kept secret on the boulevard









A unique new hotel in the city center of Kralendijk, but what exactly is so special about Come to your SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments? Never before has an accommodation on Bonaire put so much attention, time and quality into the interior of an apartment. The goal? Giving the guest the ultimate, often unconsciously pleasant, experience by awakening the senses and personal service.

Each apartment differently, they all take you on a journey to total relaxation. Especially in modern world with our minds so occupied, we have become detached from our bodies and senses. We are being consumed by our thoughts and lose ourselves in day-to-day activities. Treat yourself an accommodation that understands, that inspires to relax, that allows you to come back to yourself, to come to your senses.

Consisting of in total 7 apartments, the boutique hotel includes 2 penthouses spread out over the entire top floor of the building, allowing for splendid panoramic views over the Caribbean Sea and Klein Bonaire. The ground floor and first floor include one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments, each designed for the own unique ambiance and with spacious balconies for views of the sea or the tropical garden.

The high quality eclectic interior is inspired by the five senses of the human body. A vintage urban charm in a tropical setting. During your stay you will not be short of anything. Apartments feature a fully equipped kitchen with dishwashing machines and Illy Espresso Maker and bathrooms with spacious walk-in rain showers and soft 100% eco cotton towels.

The senses explained

SEE

Allow the eclectically furnished apartments to inspire you to give your eyes and mind a well deserved rest. Enjoy the view over the ever so calm Caribbean Sea or lush, green tropical garden. Lose sense of time while gazing at the accessories and art in your apartment, rather than staring at a TV screen. Awaken your inner view.

TASTE

Enjoy a tasteful welcome drink with sophisticated bite upon arrival in your apartment. All the first sip of your drink to gently glide over the taste buds on your tongue. Taste and explore all the flavors of each bite during breakfast and eat mindfully.

SMELL

Allow the fragrance of the sea and the garden to fill your nostrils. Scents reach a special place in your brain, allow them to take you away and close your eyes. Breathe in tranquility, breathe out chaos.

HEAR

Listen to the sound of the palm tree leaves in the wind, maybe you even hear the gentle waves crushing against the sail boats at the dock. Turn on your favorite music and enjoy a moment for yourself.

FEEL

Perhaps this is the sense we have become the most detached from; feeling. Take a moment to feel the sensations on your skin; from the sun, the wind, the warmth, the cold, the water. Enjoy ultra soft eco cotton bed sheets. Walk barefoot through your appartment, feeling the texture of the tiles and different carpets. Let your hand slide over one of the different wallpapers in your apartment.

The apartments

All apartments include:

private airport transfer

24 hour on-call duty manager

housekeeping cleaning services

bluetooth speaker, Wi-Fi and smart TV

100% eco cotton bed linen and towels from Four Leaves

free unlimited watertaxi access to the beach on Klein Bonaire

free use of our cabanas and swimming pool

free use of city and mountain bicycles

free use of our snorkel sets and fins

free use of luxury bath products

Every apartment features a unique ambiance based on the different colors, prints and textures of wallpaper and the furniture. Below you will find three of the seven apartments highlighted:

Sense of SEA

Situated on the top floor of the building with panoramic 180-degrees view of the Caribbean Sea and Klein Bonaire, this spacious 150 m2 penthouse with luxury interior and fully equipped kitchen with cooking island is the definition of sensory luxury.The stylish living room with high ceiling and large glass doors blurs the line between interior and exterior. The living room is extended onto a big balcony that features both a 2-seater sofa and a 3-seater sofa plus dinner table.

Standard rate: $425 per night

‘Welcome to your SENSES’ discounted rate: $297.50 per night







Sense of SUNSHINE

Equipped with a modern kitchen, an eclectic and vintage-inspired decor, unique wallpapers and special details that awaken your senses, this spacious 64 m2 apartment and its terrace provides you with a peek-through ocean view on the first floor of the building. Located on the first floor, your one bedroom apartment has large glass doors that allow for complete extension of your living room and kitchen onto the ocean view balcony. Being up closer to the palm trees in combination with the perfect view of a setting sun at the end of the day give just that little extra touch to the awakening of your senses.

Standard rate: $250 per night

‘Welcome to your SENSES’ discounted rate: $175 per night







As soon as you enter your ocean view apartment, there is a sense of light and air. The colors and ambiance of the apartment reflect this sensation. The garden surrounding the building softly produces gentle and calming rustling sounds. Play some music or listen to the sounds of nature as you allow your body and mind to relax.

Sense of WONDER

This spacious 95 m2 apartment with ocean view and luxury interior features a fully equipped kitchen with Illy Espresso Maker and dishwashing machine and a stylish living room with ceiling fan. The two bedrooms include both ceiling fan and airconditioning. Both bathrooms have a spacious walk-in rain shower. The master bedroom with ocean view has an en-suite bathroom. Your living room is extended into a spacious ocean view terrace including high-end outdoor furniture and a ceiling fan to create the perfect dining and relaxing area.

Standard rate: $295 per night

‘Welcome to your SENSES’ discounted rate: $206.50 per night









Enjoy comfort and luxury at Come to your SENSES Boutique Hotel & Apartments. You will feel right at home and at ease as soon as you arrive. You are welcomed with friendly smiles and tasteful drinks and bites upon arrival. Compliment your stay with experiences on the island. A catamaran sailing tour or national park off road experience? These are only two of the sensations to be found outside of your SENSES apartment… Welcome to your SENSES!

Contact

Kaya JNE Craane 24

Kralendijk, Bonaire

Dutch Caribbean

+599 701 6066

welcome@cometoyoursensesbonaire.com

