Active Cases Bonaire Increase to three









18 Shares

Kralendijk- The number of active cases on Bonaire seems to be on a slow but steady rise. After a second positive case on Saturday, the total tally on Sunday stands at three.

As is more often the case, the information provided by Government is somewhat vague. On Saturday evening the Government put out a statement saying that two employees of the Finance Department had tested positive, but were no danger to the general public.

The Government however was unable or unwilling to confirm that the two cases mentioned in their statement, were the same cases as the two ‘active’ cases mentioned in their daily update yesterday.

Around noon on Sunday the press received an updated indicating the total number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at three.