Curaçao implements Tighter Covid-prevention Measures

Epidemiologist dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth gave an overview of the situation and new measures.

Willemstad- Curaçao will be implementing stricter measures now that the total number of active Covid cases has crossed the number of 400.

Among them are many employees in the CMC hospital. This has consequences for regular care, as all non-urgent operations are currently canceled.

According to Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath, the number of infections and the situation in the hospital are two important indicators for taking new measures. Rhuggenaath said in a special message to the population on Sunday that the situation on the island has gotten out of hand. That is why new, stricter measures will apply from Monday, such as a curfew from 9 pm to 4.30 am; curfews currently apply from 11 p.m.

Face mask

As a result, all shops and restaurants have to close at 8 p.m. Furthermore, the government makes the wearing of a mouth mask mandatory for everyone over 18 years old in shops, at funerals and on public transport.

Furthermore, more attention will be paid to safety in the workplace, not only in contact with customers. But also between colleagues. From Monday, meetings of more than four people are prohibited, including on the beach. In addition, Rhuggenaath appealed to everyone to stay at home as much as possible. “If there’s no reason to go out. Stay home.” Employers are asked to let employees work from home if possible. Everyone is also called upon to protect the elderly. “Do everything you can to make sure they don’t get infected,” said Rhuggenaath.

Tourism

Curaçao will remain open to tourists for the time being. People from lower risk areas (such as the Netherlands) must submit a negative PCR test, people from higher risk countries must be quarantined for fourteen days.