Divi Flamingo Beach Resort Bonaire Reopens December 12th, 2020

Photo: Divi Flamingo Beach Resort.

Kralendijk- One of the oldest resorts on Bonaire, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort will reopen to vistors on December 12, 2020.

According to advertisements and their own website, guests will be welcomed back as of December 12, either for a stay at the resort or for a visit to one of their restaurants.

The resort will boost their new ‘Clean Check program’ for enhanced hygiene standards in light of the Corona pandemic.

Divi states that guests will now be greeted somewhat differently, but not less warmly. “To continue our tradition, Divi’s staff will now meet, greet and thank all guests with a hand on their heart. We hope this safe and meaningful gesture will convey not only a warm welcome, but a sign of our appreciation for trusting us with your vacation stay”, according to the resort.

Direct flights

Island Governor Rijna has indicated that, if all goes well, direct flights out of the United States may resume in December. Americans are now also welcome on the island if they present a negative PCR test and if they achieve a connecting flight in Curaçao or Aruba. Flights from Curaçao and Aruba on Divi Divi Air or EZ Air were limited to 4 flights, 4 days per week.

As of Monday however, flights out of Curaçao can be executed 7 days per week again, with a maximum of 6 return flights per day.