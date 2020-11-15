Oil Spill in Center of Kralendijk









A view of work to clean up the oil on the Kaya Gobernador debrot on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Inge Poorthuis.

Kralendijk- This afternoon saw an oil spill on the main road in the center of Kralendijk. According to information from the Police Force, the spill occurred around 2.45 in the afternoon.

The Fire Brigade subsequently came into action to avoid dangerous situations or accidents. Sand was poured on the road and later on removed by a loader to absorb as much oil as possible.

According to Police, quite some oil was spilled on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot, all the way from the entrance to Kaya Aruba to the entrance of the Kaya Princess Marie. Unfortunately the ones causing the spill are still unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident.