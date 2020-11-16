Four Golden Rock League of Merit Medals handed out on Statia









6 Shares

The recipients of this year’s Golden Rock League of Merit medals, together with Government Commissioners Marnix Van Rij en Alida Francis.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- As is customary during Statia Day Celebrations, this year there were various recipients of a Gold Rock League of Merit medal for outstanding achievement for the Statian Community.

Hilda Berkel received the Medal of Outstanding Contribution to Society. Esmond Hook was awarded with the Medal of Extra Ordinary Achievement. Althea Merkman was awarded the Medal of Exceptional Contribution to Society. Mary Busby received the Medal of Outstanding Contribution.

“With this award your outstanding contribution to Society is recognized”, said Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij at the beginning of the ceremony.