Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Come out strong to celebrate the Flag in the 2020 Statia Day Motorcade. The motorcade is organized by ICS Statia. Start gathering at the Sandy Road and GvP School at approximately 3.30 pm so that the motorcade can begin promptly at 4.00 pm. Celebrate Statia Day 2020 as strong and confident people. Have a Happy and Safe Statia Day 2020!