Koonookoo: South pier Mall in Bonaire gets Pop-up Art Store









19 Shares

The art store offers paintings and lots of other nice items for sale. All proceeds will go to cancer research. Photo: Delno Tromp.

Kralendijk- The South Pier Mall in Kralendijk will get a temporary ‘Pop-up’ art store by the name of Koonookoo.

The temporary art store is an initiative by Bonaire’s most well-know tourism Expert and part-time artist, Delno Tromp. All proceeds of the sales of Koonookoo will go to the Princess Wilhelmina Fund for Cancer Research.

“I wanted to do something nice and different, which is at the same time useful for the community”, said Tromp in conversation with the BES-Reporter.

The temporary art store will be open from Saturday November 21th till January 16, 2021. Store hours are daily from 12 noon to 6 PM.

Also read: