No New Infections Bonaire on Monday

Kralendijk- After a steady increase from 0 to 3 cases over the past few days, the number of cases is stable on Monday.

According to information provided by Government, the number of cases still stands at 3.

Rincon drive-thru

Government also communicates that on Tuesday, November 17th, there will be a Covid drive-thru testing in Rincon. Residents who want to get tested are asked however to call in and set up and appointment in advance. This can, as always, be done throught 0800-0800.

The testing in Rincon will be done between 10:00 and 11:30 AM.