Kralendijk – Two employees of the finance department of the public entity Bonaire have tested positive for COVID-19. They are now at home in isolation.

The public that visited the OLB for services last week was not at risk of infection. The employees were not in contact with visitors, so there is no risk of contamination for the public.

Colleagues who were in close contact with one of the positive employees were quarantined preventively.