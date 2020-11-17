Bonaire Government Issues Rain & Flood Warning









Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire has issued a warning for a large amount of rain which will continue to fall in coming hours.

Government calls on residents to take precautions, as the Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) is expecting much more rain on Bonaire for the coming hours. According to a press statement, help is already being offered to people who are inconvenienced by making sandbags available, among other things.

KNMI warns of more rain which will come from the direction of Venezuela. The also warn that the wind direction can change. When it rains, the wind can come from the southwest and reach a speed of more than 10 knots.

Small boat owners are advised to take precautions.

The latest advisory from KNMI can be seen here: https://www.knmidc.org/weather/bonaire/?Warnings