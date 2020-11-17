Man arrested for assault with a weapon Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday, November 13th, a 27 year old man, with initials R.D.R. , was arrested at the John E. Mars Road for assault with a weapon. On November 10th , the suspect had hit a man on the head with a bottle during a fight at a location at the Heyligerweg. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment as a result of the injuries he sustained. The suspect fled the location. After an investigation by the police, he was arrested at another location with the permission of the Public Prosecution Office.