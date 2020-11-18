Bonaire Marine Park experiencing mass coral bleaching









41 Shares

Koert Heidergott

Kralendijk – Right now, the Bonaire Marine Park is experiencing mass coral bleaching. Bonaire is still at Alert Level 2 according to NOAA.

Global Climate Change is one of the greatest threats to coral reefs today. Higher temperatures that result in heatwaves also wreak havoc underwater. Warmer than normal temperatures stress the corals, often resulting in coral bleaching. Unless the water cools down soon, the end result of this bleaching event is likely to be mass coral mortality.

STINAPA is monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. Please be sure to practice perfect buoyancy these days.

https://www.facebook.com/Bonaire.STINAPA/videos/740801220128026/?t=3

Also read