Healthcare Workers BES will get Bonus after all

Minister de Jonge has confirmed a bonus will be provided after all. Photo: Martijn Beekman/VWS

The Hague/Kralendijk- Healthcare professionals on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba who are or have been involved in the fight against the corona pandemic are still eligible for a ‘care bonus’. This becomes evident from a letter that Minister Hugo de Jonge (VWS) sent to the Second Chamber today.

With this announcement, the Rutte cabinet is reconsidering its earlier decision to promise a 1,000 euro bonus for the fight against Covid-19 healthcare professionals. In the scheme published in the Government Gazette, the argument was put forward that the pressure on healthcare would not be applicable for the BES islands.

The board of Fundashon Mariadal on Bonaire by letter made it clear to the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport that exceptional performance is also being delivered by the employees on the BES-islands, under great pressure and under difficult circumstances. The call not to exclude the Caribbean Netherlands from the bonus scheme was supported by the AFWB union for Bonairian employees. Commissioner Nina den Heyer made an urgent personal appeal to Minister Tamara van Ark and Member of Parliament Nevin Özütok (GroenLinks) asked written questions.

Somewhat hidden in a 65-page letter about the developments around corona, Minister De Jonge writes to the Chamber today: “To express appreciation for the exceptional performance that employees in the care and welfare sectors on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius have delivered in the fight against COVID-19, the government will make a care bonus available. The method to make this possible for the Caribbean Netherlands is currently being worked out. “

