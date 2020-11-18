







4 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Listed below are some facts about Statia sea turtles. Green sea turtles can hold their breath for over 5 hours before surfacing for air. The green in ‘Green sea turtle’ comes from the green tint of their fat that comes from their predominantly seagrass diet. Leatherback sea turtles eat 60 tonnes of jellyfish in a year – jellyfish blooms negatively affect fisheries and recreational swimming. Hawksbill sea turtles are least picky about their nest sites and will happily lay on rocky beaches. Sea turtles tend to nest on Statia up to the end of November.

STENAPA has been having a bit of a busier sea turtle season than last year. They saw Hawksbill and Green Sea Turtles visiting the beaches. A few more sea turtle nests will be excavated in the coming weeks.

Like and follow their Facebook Page for updates on when this will be.

Also read