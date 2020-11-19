Health Council: Vaccination for all Adults on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba









The Hague – The Health Council (Gezondheidsraad) is of the opinion that, just as in the European Netherlands, all adult residents on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba should eventually be vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to partner webswite www.koninkrijk.nu, this can be read in the report “Strategies for COVID-19 vaccination” that the standing committee on Vaccinations of the Health Council presented to Minister Hugo de Jonge (VWS) today.

The council advises the minister not to pursue a separate policy for the special municipalities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba: “The committee has examined whether there is reason to deviate for the Caribbean Netherlands. Although the epidemiology and the social impact of Covid-19 differ With the situation in the European Netherlands, the content of the advice is also applicable to the Caribbean Netherlands, “the report says.

Priority

The committee has investigated which strategies exist for prioritizing when vaccines are limited. In addition to medical-scientific aspects, this also involves ethical and social considerations. People over the age of 60, medical risk groups and healthcare workers should be the first to be considered, but due to the initial scarcity, selection will also have to be made within these groups. It is up to the cabinet to decide on this.

As soon as sufficient vaccines are available, the Health Council recommends that “all adults in the Netherlands, including the Caribbean Netherlands, be vaccinated.”

