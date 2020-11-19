Nature Foundation St. Maarten partners with AUC for Virtual 5K Race









Philipsburg – AUC Phi Chi Medical Fraternity Service Chair, Julie Wanick and the Nature Foundation St. Maarten have organized a virtual 5K race to support the efforts of the foundation to protect and preserve the island’s natural environment. In respect to social distancing protocols this race was designed as an event that individuals could take part in their own time and have a chance to win several amazing prizes from local businesses.

“The Virtual 5K walk/run for the Nature Foundation was started with a dual goal. First Phi Chi wants to promote health and wellness within not only our AUC community but in the SXM community at large! Next, we desire to have a broader impact to help SXM by supporting the Nature Foundation of SXM’s efforts on environment and taking care of our oceans! The Nature Foundation is a non-profit and they run on a shoe-string budget. Community support and activism is key to the success of the foundation’s goals,” explained committee chairperson and race organizer Julie Wanick.

Those wishing to participate can run or walk their 5K any day from November 9th to November 28th. After registering and paying the $20 registration fee (direct donation to the Nature Foundation St. Maarten) runners will receive a Nature Foundation Eco-Bracelet curtesy of the foundation. Once participants have completed their run, they just take a photo of their time, distance, and date to email to the organizers. There will be incredible prize packs both for the fastest times submitted and for random drawing winner! Full prize list below.

“We are always excited to partner with the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Both the school and its students love to give back to our community. In addition to the 5K walk or run there is also a clean-up at Mullet Bay Beach on Saturday, November 21st for AUC’s Community Action Day starting at 7am at the AUC, which our community members are welcome to attend. The support we have received from Phi Chi members has been amazing and we are happy to be working with them on the Virtual 5K,” said Nature Foundation Educational Outreach Officer Leslie Hickerson.

Those wishing to take part can sign up at the Nature Foundation office, Pain Cave Gym, Tri Sport (Simpson Bay) or by email at aucphichi5K@gmail.com. Participants will receive a registration form and be given directions of how to pay the registration fee. Race participants will receive a Nature Foundation Eco-Bracelet AND be entered into the random drawing to win one of these prizes:

Ocean Explorers Dive Center snorkel kit

Ocean Explorers Dive Center Discover Scuba Dive

Fat Tony’s Gift Certificate

Nature Foundation Gift Bag

The Palms Restaurant Gift Certificate

Grace Yoga Studio Month Pass

Sunset Spa 60-Minute Massage

Fit Foods Food Voucher

FM Hair Salon Gift Certificate

Jules French Bakery Gift Certificate

Spaghetti House Gift Certificate

Yami Sushi Gift Certificate

“The American University of the Caribbean has been training doctors in Cupecoy, lowlands since 1978. Chartered on October 19th, 2001, Phi Chi Medical Fraternity of AUC has been a strong presence on campus and in the community for more than two decades. Our motto, “Phthanomen Chrasimein,” means “First to Serve”. Through regular service projects and fundraising efforts, Phi Chi members strive to be role models of academic and professional success,” explained Wanick. “Thank you for supporting the Nature Foundation and Phi Chi’s commitment to make this community stronger and better than when we started our work here!”

