Nevis joins Little Free Library Global Network









4 Shares

Charlestown – Nevis is the third Caribbean nation to be part of the global nonprofit organization, Little Free Library. To date, some eight little libraries have been established throughout the island, as a result of the sponsorship support of Sugar Mill Real Estate at Cliffdwellers, Art Santelli, Todd Miller and creative carpenter Vishal Sukh.

Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Jadine Yarde welcomed this initiative, which she is confident will provide a much appreciated platform for literature lovers among both residents and visitors. “We commend the visionary behind this effort, Sugar Mill owner Suzanne Gordon, along with the many businesses and individuals who have supported her so far,” stated Yarde. “It also presents a wonderful opportunity to share our local literature with our visitors, to enhance their understanding of our vibrant Caribbean culture.”

Little Free Library is an international program designed to distribute books in local neighborhoods. According to Ms. Gordon, there are now eight little libraries throughout the island, each with a supply of free books to encourage people to “take a book and share a book” to keep the books in circulation. “It’s a great way to find interesting books to read and sometimes discover something you’d never thought you’d enjoy,” said Sugar Mill owner Suzanne Gordon. “This will be a way to get hundreds of good books circulating around the island to make reading easier,” she said.

Ms. Gordon got the idea for the libraries after she read the obituary of the late founder, Todd Bol. His first library, a little red schoolhouse, was built in tribute to his mother. After traveling to Florida, then London, and then New Hampshire, Gordon noticed these little libraries everywhere and thought they’d be terrific on Nevis.

The libraries are located where people often pass or stop. All of these are now registered and carry plaques indicating that they are part of the international association of libraries. Nevis will become the third Caribbean island to be listed on their World Map www.littlefreelibrary.org

Currently there are 100,000 libraries registered in 100 countries worldwide. Residents are encouraged to take home books to relatives who might be housebound and unable to get to the library. Also, residents who want to donate books to keep the little libraries may add them to their closest little library. There are all sorts of books, from fiction to non-fiction, cookbooks and kids’ books, and even some music CDs.

Little Free Libraries are located at: Nevis Car Rental (Cocky’s Bar); Hillcrest Grocery & Bar in Fountain, H&M Seafood Bar in Cotton Ground, Riviere House in Charlestown, Alvena Gas Station in Gingerland, Rose Stop & Shop in Jessups, D’s Cellar in Chicken Stone, and Cliffdwellers.

About Little Free Library Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world. Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Also read