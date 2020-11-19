Still 3 Active Covid cases Bonaire









1 Share

Kralendijk- Bonaire still has 3 ‘active’ Covid cases on the island. While this seems good news, it should be noted that there was one new positive case and one who recovered.

The number of people in quarantine has gone up over the past few days. This has a lot to do with the positive cases at the Finance Department of the Public Entity. Dues to several positive cases, most employees of the Department are now in quarantine.

The quarantine period was recently shortened from 14 to 10 days.

Government calls on all residents to submit themselves to a test in case of any Covid-related symptoms and to keep practicing hygiene measures such as hand-washing and keeping 1.5 meters distance.

Also read: