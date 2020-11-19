Vacancy: Process Manager on St. Eustatius









The Public Entity St. Eustatius is looking for a experienced Process Manager, who takes the employees into this professionalization battle, by demonstrably making the added value, designing the processes in a clear way and preparing the manuals in simple language.

This translates into the following main tasks of the process manager: Mapping and analyzing processes, (re)designing processes, drawing up improvement plan by adding value for the customer, PvA for phasing introduction of new processes and merging the processes to name a few.

The intended process manager must have the following qualifications: HBO+ level of work and thinking, experience in describing work processes, experience with management or similar techniques, mastery of the English and Dutch language in word/script and experience in the Caribbean is a plus.

For more information, contact the Public Entity St. Eustatius and specifically Mr. Rudolf Hovelings, Director of Business Operations, Customer Service and Strategy by email at directeur.b.k@statiagov.com. A report with the questions and answers will be sent by email no later than 5 working days before the date of the tender. The offer, consisting of a proposed hourly rate, including all relevant taxes and premiums, and the out of pocket expenses must be submitted by email before 5 December 2020.

Given the circumstances of Covid-19, the process manager must count on travel options to and from the island to be limited.

Do you want more information? Please click the link below https://www.dropbox.com/s/5brurkyxd0wqsot/Process%20Manager.doc?dl=0