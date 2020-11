22 Shares

Bruna was still busy installing the sign on the new story Friday afternoon. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- From Saturday onwards, Bonaire will have a Dutch book store in the form of Bruna. Bruna is one of the most well know-chains in The Netherlands, offering not only books and magazines, but also office supplies.

The new store is located in The District Mall, opposite Pearl Vision and next to the new Bonaire Travel & Tours location.

After a few intense weeks in preparations, the new store will open the door to the public on Saturday morning at 9 AM.

