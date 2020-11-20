Police report of theft from car on Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Wednesday, November 18th , a report of vandalism was made around 2 PM. Strangers destroyed the rear window on the passenger side of a car and took away various tools. The car was parked at the Father van Tevelenweg. The case is under investigation.

Many car break-ins are typical occasional thefts. The occasional thief is a perpetrator who sees attractive loot for the taking, where there is no surveillance. Always keep valuable items out of sight. Park the car in sight and light as much as possible. This makes it less attractive to break in.

