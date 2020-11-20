Unilateral collision on Power Street Saba









The Bottom, Saba – At around 5.35 PM, on Wednesday, November 18th , a unilateral collision occurred in the fire department’s parking lot at the Power Street on Saba. The driver of a car had put the gearbox in reverse and the moment she stepped on the accelerator, her foot got stuck under the brake pedal. This made her lose control, hit a parked car, and crashed into the wall of the telephone company where she came to a stop. The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

