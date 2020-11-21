Bonaire no longer allows Daytrips to Curaçao









10 Shares

So far only Divi Divi and EZ Air are offering flights between Bonaire and Curaçao. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk- Bonaire Government has once again tightened the rules for travel between Curaçao and Bonaire, in light of the growth in number of positive Covid-19 cases on Curaçao.

The new rules basically eliminate the option to take a day trip to Curaçao which was so far allowed without the requirement of a negative PCR test for the return journey.

As of today, all travelers arriving out of Curaçao should present proof of a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours of their flight.

Also read: