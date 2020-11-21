First annual Corporate Business Awards on St. Eustatius in 2021









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Excellence Consultancy, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce & Industry St. Eustatius and Saba, will be organizing the first St. Eustatius’ first annual Corporate Business Awards.

The first award will be handed out in 2021. This award event will highlight the diligence of the workforce on the island in the Private sector. Excellence Consultancy is known for giving business trainings and organizing corporate events such as their Empowerment Luncheon in 2017, Business Expo in 2018 and now the Corporate Business Awards.

The commerce industry on the island is steadily increasing as new businesses are being formed, CEO’s/Directors are being appointed and freelancing has become a great trend. The Corporate Business Awards 2021 will be the platform for employees and stakeholders to select St.Eustatius’ Boss of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and Freelancer of the year.

Categories

The nomination requirements are divided by the different categories; Boss of the Year — the CEO/Manager or Director of an establishment. The second category is Entrepreneur of the Year – Individuals who are self sustainable. The third category

The Freelancer of the Year, individuals who has a full time job and made his/her hobby into a side job.

According to Excellence Consultancy, there were many factors when selecting the nominees. A nomination Committee went through a list of requirements in order to have the final selection. For example, Chamber of Commerce registration along with various business characteristics.

