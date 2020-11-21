No New Covid Cases on Saturday









1 Share

Kralendijk- There are no new Covid-infections on Bonaire for Saturday, November 21. As one person has recovered, the island now has a total of 4 ‘active’ cases.

Curaçao on the other hand reported 62 new infections for Saturday, bringing the total of ‘active’ cases on the island to no less than 691.

In the light of increasing infections on Curaçao, the Government of Bonaire has suspended the ability to take a daytrip from Bonaire to Curaçao. All travelers must now present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival at Bonaire International Airport. Only travelers out of Saba and St. Eustatius are exempt of this requirement.

Also read: