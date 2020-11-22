Saba Electric becoming a Model for other Caribbean islands









The Bottom, Saba- “Saba Electric is doing a great job and is becoming a model for other Caribbean islands,” says Andrew Cadwell, owner of Cadwell, Inc, a company which assists Saba Electric and Saba in carrying out a comprehensive recycling project to make room at SEC.

Cadwell is also involved in assisting Saba in removing a large amount of debris from its already full landfill.

Although the SEC was able to get back up and running after hurricanes Irma and Maria in less than 24 hours, there was still a massive amount of debris that had to be stored in warehouses and utility yards. Running out of space and no room in the landfill, SEC President-Director Dexter Johnson was running out of options to dispose of old cable, streetlights, poles, transformers, used oil and other metal and plastic materials.

“There is no question, they (SEC, editor) are helping the island maintain its pristine environment with their commitment to recycling and adding 20 percent per year to its use of solar power and possibly wind generation in the future.”

Cadwell

Cadwell, Inc. owners Andrew and Joan Cadwell proposed a comprehensive recycling project that promised to make room at SEC and help the island remove a large amount of debris from its already full landfill. 160,000 pounds of recyclables which were gathered, sorted, transported and shipped off the island to the U.S..

Cadwell say they are focused on identifying the best recyclers in the United States to export materials to help defray the cost of labor, transportation, and container freight.

“This was a major project for us,” said Johnson, whose vision is to continue implementing sustainable, environmentally sound practices while transforming the utility by building its renewable power generation infrastructure. “This project freed up space for our new power plant while improving safety at our facility.”

