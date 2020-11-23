5 years Kingdom Taskforce conference on Children’s Rights









Signed letter of intent. Taskforce conference 2018 in Curaçao

Left to right: Commissioner Edsel Cecilia (Bonaire), Island governor Jonathan Johnson

(Saba), Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath (Curaçao), Minister Jorien Wuite (St. Maarten),

Minister Hensley Koeiman (Curaçao), Minister Glenbert Croes (Aruba), Mrs. Carol Jack (St.

Eustatius), Mr. Job Tanis (Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport – The Netherlands)

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The youth experts of the countries and the public entities of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will meet again next week. During this jubilee conference the milestones that have been achieved over the past five years will be discussed and commented upon. The Taskforce will also be looking ahead to see how it can create a framework for the near future. A future in which all children within the Kingdom can develop healthily, safely and fulfil a promising future.

In this extraordinary time of COVID-19, the educational conference nevertheless strives to continue. The Kingdom Taskforce on Children’s Rights has decided to organise this 5th annual conference digitally. It is important that the professionals in this area stay informed of new developments and that the countries and islands can work on their future plans.

During the conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, there are two main topics that form the unifying theme during: monitoring & evaluation and the social impact of COVID-19 on children. The themes are presented through the use of an interactive digital broadcast. Children’s rights professionals will share experiences and research results with regard to the main topics.

For the future, the Kingdom Taskforce on Children’s Rights will focus, among other things, on collaboration and knowledge exchange in the Kingdom, with respect to children’s rights. The Taskforce is working hard on a digital knowledge platform for professionals. With this platform the Taskforce provides a clear direction to the next step towards professionalization regarding positive parenting and combating violence in educating, among others.

To participate, please register at: https://www.ourchildrenourfuture.nl/en/

For more information, please contact Carol Jack, Dirkje de Jong or Monica Smith on 318 2555

