Kralendijk – On Saturday, the first Brunawinkel was opened on Bonaire with a lot of interest. The new store can be found in the District Mall, next to the DA drug store, toy store Top1Toys and optician Pearl Vision.

Not entirely coincidental, because all those stores have the same owner, who is also active in Aruba and Curaçao. That’s about the DA, the Pearl, Jamin and Superkidz.

