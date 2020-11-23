Kiwanis Club of Bonaire announces new Board of Directors for 2020-2021









Kralendijk -Kiwanis Club of Kralendijk Bonaire celebrated the official installation of the board for the year 2020-2021 with a dinner on Saturday, November 21. During this event, modest due to Covid-19, six new members were also officially installed.

After a brief introduction by President Ricard Nicholson, the previous board members were called forward and thanked for their efforts by special guest Past Lieutenant Governor of District 26 Marlon der Meer, who also delivered a motivational speech via Zoom. In the speech Mr. Der Meer emphasized the duties and obligations of the new board members.

Past Lieutenant Governor Marlon der Meer installed President Ricard Nicholson, Vice President Kenly Servania, Secretary Derchlien Vrolijk, Treasurer Debby Rauwers, Director of Community Service Emily Kocks, Director of Fundraising Tania Obersi, Director of PR Perla Nicholson and Director Membership Mimi Dongen.

President Ricard Nicholson thanked the board and members for their hard work and dedication. Despite the fact that several projects could not be executed due to Covid-19, the members still managed to persevere and work together to help the children of Bonaire and their community. He added that the collaboration with the Lions and Rotary clubs during the radiothon Together We Can went well and was certainly worth repeating. Nicholson also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors for their continued support, and special guests Past Lieutenant Governor Der Meer for his contribution via Zoom, Lions Club president Mrs. Edelmira Carolina and Rotary club president elect Mr. John Flipse for their presence.

Special guests Lions Club president Mrs. Edelmira Carolina and Rotary president elect Mr. John Flipse concluded the presentation with motivating words: “It is precisely in these difficult times that the collaboration between our three service clubs has proved to be of great importance. We look forward to further intensifying the cooperation in the future! ”

