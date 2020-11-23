Knops: Coral damage Curaçao is virtually irreparable









The Hague – State Secretary of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Knops has answered written questions by MP Diertens and de Groot of D66 about the message ‘Oil platform shatters coral reef in Curaçao – and then it went quiet’.

Knops indicates that there has been contact with the government of Curaçao via the representation of the Netherlands in Curaçao about the investigation and its course. According to the State Secretary, no assistance has been requested from the Netherlands. According to the Curaçao Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature, an investigation is underway. Assistance by the Netherlands should be considered should the government of Curaçao submit a request. Read more on Kingdom.nu

