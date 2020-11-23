Statia signs LOI to build central housing for out of school programs









2 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Public Entity of St. Eustatius signed a letter of intent (LOI) today, November 20th 2020, with the three organizations in charge of ‘Out of School Programs’. The LOI expresses the intention to realize a central building for the Mega D. Youth Foundation, the Daughters of the King Foundation and A+ Academic & professional Training.

The Public Entity will be the owner of the building which can accommodate at least 300 children between the ages of 6-18 years. In this new accommodation they can be part of different activities in a safe and pedagogical responsible environment outside of school hours.

B4Kids

Two years ago, the Program Best for Kids (B4Kids) started on St. Eustatius with a complete program for the care and education for children in Childcare Centers. A platform B4Kids was set up and one of the areas where improvement was needed was the housing. The coordinator of Best for Kids (B4Kids) and the childcare organizations exchanged thoughts to come up with a plan for housing in order to meet the criteria relating to childcare accommodation. Various discussion were held between the Public Entity of St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.

The 3 organizations as part of the Platform B4Kids developed a plan for the Public Entity and requested approval. This was provided in December 2019. With the signing of this letter of intent, the organizations can go ahead with the selection of an architect for the final design. In this process it is important to ensure that all the requirements are met, based on the Island Ordinance Childcare.

Also read