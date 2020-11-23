Updated Travel Policy of Statia









1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Government of St. Eustatius would like inform you about the Travel and Quarantine policy of Statia, that started on the 20th of November, 2020.

People of the following categories are allowed to enter Statia (in priority order):

1. Returning medical referrals

2. Returning Statia residents

3. Essential workers (both for government and for companies)

4. Returning Students

5. Long stay Business, touristic and family visits (> 3 weeks, starting the 1st of December)

6. Short Business, touristic and family visits (only allowed from low risk countries)



Short visits of persons coming from medium and high risk countries are not allowed to enter Statia. Exemptions on humanitarian grounds (f.e. visiting a funeral) can be made by the Government Commissioner.

Outbound travel is always permitted but return is strictly reserved to the above mentioned categories.



Quarantine measures based on risk in country of origin



The level of risk of countries is based on the amount of new COVID-cases per 100.000 inhabitants in a country in the last 14 days.

For not named countries: please inquire at info.covid19@statiagov.com. The list of countries is valid until further notice. The risk of countries will be continuously monitored by the Public Health Department.

The Quarantine period is 14 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel). To be excluded from quarantine obligations, people must have been in a low risk country for 14 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel).



Everybody wanting to enter Statia from a medium or high risk country has to request entrance by email to info.covid19@statiagov.com. Your email must include motivation, planned date of entry, name, date of birth, nationality and place of stay during the last 14 days. The request for entrance needs to be received at least 72 hours before the planned date of arrival. Acceptance will be within 48 hours after receiving the request.



The government has limitations for the amount of people at the same moment in quarantine (currently 60 excluding returning medical patients) which can limit the amount of people entering at the same moment.



Everybody entering Statia needs to fill in a travel questionnaire, the questionnaire can be found on the website. The form has to be filled in between 48 and 12 hours before arrival.



When you travel to Statia through Sint Maarten taking a COVID test within 120 hrs before arriving obligatory based on the requirements of the Sint Maarten Authorities.



All persons will be screened on health and travel history upon arrival on Statia. The Public Health Department can issue a quarantine obligation for every incoming person, based on the screening results.



If incoming passengers on a flight are from different risk categories. The government will treat them as being from the highest risk category present on the flight.



Persons should make use of face masks during air-travel. With most airlines, the use is obligatory. You are yourselves responsible for acquiring facemasks.



Travelling abroad

People are free to travel abroad, no permission is needed, however Statia residents travelling abroad from now on will not be entitled for any form of repatriation assistance and have in all situation to pay themselves for quarantine upon return.



While travelling abroad people are responsible to obtain the permission to enter the destination country themselves.



Testing on Statia of people who need a test for travelling abroad is at the moment only limited possible with a 5 days-notice to the public health and the can take place on Mondays with a result available on Wednesday night and on Wednesday with a results available on Friday night . Other test moments and quicker availability of test results for travelling is only possible in exceptional cases.



People travelling outbound from Statia are exempted from the COVID-testing requirements of Sint Maarten.

Also read