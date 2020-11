5 Shares

The picture gives an impression of the Government employees in action. Photo: Government of Bonaire.

Kralendijk- The Kaya Amsterdam is a bit cleaner again! This is because employees of the Bonaire Government Spatial Development Department (Ruimtelijke Ordening) have also participated in the “Sushi of Dushi Challenge”.

Groups who want to participate in the Sushi of Dushi Challenge” can look at the Bonaire Duradero portal to see how to participate in the challenge. #sushiòfdushi.

