1 Share

Are you a “builder” who likes to be challenged? Are you outgoing, flexible and do you have a good dose of resilience and courage? Do you have an HBO + diploma and extensive experience as Manager Finance or Manager Planning & Control?

Then the Public Entity St. Eustatius is looking for you! Boost your career with this adventurous and varied job.

You can find the complete text of this interesting vacancy here.

Also read: