Supplier Day Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland Bonaire

Kralendijk – On Thursday the 10th of December, Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) is organizing a meeting for potential suppliers. Companies with an interest in the purchasing policy and the purchasing calendar of 2021 can register until December the 4th, 2020.

During the interactive meeting for local suppliers, the RCN purchasing team explains which products and services RCN will purchase in 2021, which rules apply and what suppliers can expect from RCN as a contracting party. During the meeting there are plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

Local companies (maximum 1 person per company) can register until the 4th of December 2020 at the latest, via the email address aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com. There is room for up to 35 people.

Date: December 10th, 2020

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Location: Plaza Resort Bonaire

