Walktrough Gives View of Progress at SXM Airport

Photo: SXM Airport.

Philipsburg- A walkthrough today of the Terminal of SXM Airport was done with the Management Board of PJIAE, National Recovery Plan Bureau Director, Claret Connor and the Dutch representative in St. Maarten, Chris Johnson.

The waste disposal management activities are in full swing, as the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project undertakes the necessary steps preceding the mold remediation phase of the project.

The start of the general reconstruction work is slated to begin during the second quarter of 2021, with the project creating work for approximately sixty (60) local workers.

It will however last till 2023, before St. Maarten will once again have a state of the art, fully functional facility to welcome our visitors and residents.

