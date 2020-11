5 Shares

Kralendijk – Two persons recovered and nine tested negative. There is no additional positive case of Covid-19. On November 26th there is 1 active case of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 138 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

