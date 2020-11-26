Third Financial Loss Compensation for Entrepreneurs Caribbean Netherlands









Eric Wiebes is the Minister of Economic Affairs. Photo Rijksoverheid.nl

Kralendijk/The Hague- A third round of measures to compensate enterpreneurs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba is underway. This has been communicated by RCN today.

The allowance offered by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EZK) is for entrepreneurs who are dealing with a loss of turnover due to the corona crisis and who therefore find it more difficult to bear their fixed costs. The amount of support can range from $375 to $99,000 and is calculated based on turnover figures.

For this third allowance, the turnover figures for the months of July, August and September 2020 are compared with the turnover figures for the same months in 2019. To be eligible, the turnover loss must be at least 30%. The compensation factor is higher than in the previous EZK regulation; it was 0.5 and is now 0.75. This means that with the same turnover figures, entrepreneurs can now claim a higher amount of compensation.

Calculation

There is a new calculation module on the RCN website with which entrepreneurs can easily calculate the amount that they may be entitled to. If the amount is $ 6,000 or more, as with the second plan, a statement from an independent bookkeeper or accountant must be added to confirm the figures quoted.

All conditions and additional information can be found on www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under government emergency package). Fully completed and signed application forms, together with the necessary enclosures, can be e-mailed at the latest up to and including Sunday the 31st of January 2021 via the e-mail address tegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstcn.com.



For support with submitting the application, please contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire at steunloket@kvkbonaire.com. If you have urgent questions, you can contact the RCN unit SZW at 781-5554 / 781-5558 (Bonaire), 790-0052 (St. Eustatius) and 416-3804 (Saba).