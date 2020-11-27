11 Students Complete CXC Exams on St. Eustatius









3 Shares

Acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis with some of the students

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A total of 11 students, 9 male and 2 female, have successfully completed the Caribbean Secondary Education Examinations registering a 100% passing rate.

The introduction of the CXC education system on St. Eustatius meant that all stakeholders in education had to adapt to an entirely new education system.

Acting Government Commissioner Alida Francis, who spoke on the occasion, showed herself very content with the outcome.

“Today this exceptional outcome in the exceptional times in which we are living is a victory for all in education on St Eustatius. Educational success comes when you are ready invest the time, extra time and even over time”, according to Francis. Francis also said that the students had put the bar ‘very high’ given the excellent exam results.

Also read: