André Bosman to leave Second Chamber

The Hague- Dutch Parliamentarian for the VVD, André Bosman, will not be returning to Dutch Parliament after upcoming elections.

In spite of a term-limit imposed by the VVD for their representatives in Parliament, Bosman said he was prepared to serve a fourth term. However, now that a ‘scouting committee’ has encountered a lot of new and talented youngsters, Bosman will not be returning after the elections.

Bosman is one of the longer serving members of the permanent Second Chamber Committee for Kindom Relations. Bosman has always been quite outspoken about (suspected) corruption on the islands and was, therefore, not very popular among many on the islands.

At the same time he is one of the few Parliamentarians who will make the effort to engage in personal discussion, for instance on Facebook.

