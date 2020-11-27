Bonaire and Statia get Temporary Air Connection









Normal flight connections between Bonaire and the Windward Islands have been interrupted from March. Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk/Oranjestad- The Ministry of Interior Relations has signed an agreement with WinAir for a temporary air connection between St. Eustatius and Bonaire.

According to a press release by RCN, due to the Covid-19 measures, many regular flight connections in the area were cancelled. As a result, the Leeward Islands are poorly connected to the outside world. That is why, to guarantee connectivity in the Caribbean Netherlands, a temporary flight is set up between St. Eustatius and Bonaire.

The flight will operated by WinAir from the 1st of December 2020, it is scheduled every Tuesday. The airplane, with a capacity of 40 people, departs St. Eustatius at 09:15 o’clock and departs Bonaire at 12:00 o’clock.

The Ministry of Interior Relations emphasizes that the connection is a temporary solution to assist residents, e.g. students, business travelers, and people who visit the islands for family matters. The situation is evaluated every two weeks and it is then determined whether the flights are continued.

