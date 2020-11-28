Bonaire will get two Additional Cruyff Courts









The Cruyff Court in St. Eustatius. Photo: Althea Merkman

Kralendijk- Bonaire will be getting two additional Cruyff Courts. This is written in a letter from State Secretary Paul Blokhuis to Dutch Parliament this week.

Twenty years ago, in 1997, the dream of Johan Cruyff – one of the greatest football players of all time – became a reality. With the founding of the Johan Cruyff Foundation he was able to connect children with sport. The dream started in the USA, where a little boy with Down’s syndrome lived next door to Johan. He wasn’t accepted in the group of children in his neighbourhood who played outside, and he could never join in their games.

There is also a Cruyff Court in St. Eustatius and Saba. The Cruyff Court in St. Eustatius was recently renovated.