ECHO Bonaire receives eight Yellow-Shouldered Amazon Parrots

Kralendijk – Echo Foundation is at the forefront of Yellow-shouldered amazon rehabilitation.

The foundaction which takes in ex pets, injured and confiscated parrots in the hopes that they can rehabilitate and return them to the wild



Recently, Echo received eight Yellow-Shouldered Amazon parrots, from a local vet and animal welfare organization. Six of them are unfortunately showing obvious signs of having had human interaction. This makes them vulnerable to poaching and predation if left in the wild.

Echo will teach them to forage for wild fruits and to avoid human interaction, so they can be released back into the wild.

