9 Shares

Fire Department Chief Julio Every handing over a programmed handheld radio to island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Photo: Government of Saba

The Bottom, Saba- First responders on Saba will now be able to better to communicate in times of emergency or crisis.

The Ministry of Justice and Safety has recently purchased 10 handheld radios to strengthen crisis communication on Saba. These radios can be handy in times of crisis or if regular means of communication are down.

Also read: