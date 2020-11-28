One New Covid-infection Bonaire









3 Shares

There are now 2 active Covid-cases

Kralendijk- There is one new active Covid-infection on Bonaire. This was communicated by the Government of Bonaire on Saturday.

Over the last few days 2 other active cases had recovered while nobody tested positive for the virus. In total there are now 2 ‘active’ cases on the island.

One area of concern is that very few people are submitting themselves to a Covid-test at the moment. This can mean that there are few people with Covid-related symptoms, or that people are just not very motivated to submit themselves to a test.

Government keeps calling on anyone who experiences any Covid-related symptoms to please contact 0800-0800 to set up an appointment for a PCR test.