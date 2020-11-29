740 Trees, Plants and Saplings for Reforestation of Bonaire









Kralendijk – Reforestation of Bonaire is vital to the parrots and people that live on the island.

The Echo Foundation has been encouraging private reforestation for the past five years. The nursery grows 65 different species of native plants and trees. All of which are used for the reforestation projects and are now available for adoption.



In the past three months 740 trees, plants and saplings have been adopted by individuals on the island, for private reforestation such as farms, gardens and public spaces.

