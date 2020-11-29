Expansion and Upgrading for Captain Don’s Habitat Bonaire









14 Shares

Kralendijk- Captain Don’s Habitat, one of the oldest resorts on the island is planning a considerable expansion and upgrading of their facilities.

This was made know by their General Manager, Claire Sealy, on their Facebook Page and website.

“It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that we announce the expansion of Captain Don’s Habitat. First of all, a BIG thank you, to all our stakeholders especially our wholesalers and travel agents who have been working with us, and have become part of the Captain Don’s Habitat family”, according to Sealy in her statement.

Habitat’s history goes back more than 46 years. The first rooms were built by Captain Don Steward himself, dating back to 1976. The resort was the first dive resort on Bonaire, and the founder of diving tourism on Bonaire.

Growth

Sealy notes that Bonaire has grown quite a bit since then. “The island has since grown tremendously. Given this growth and plans by the government to make Bonaire the first blue destination, made possible by Captain Don as co-founder of the marine park, management decided to realize it’s expansion plans”.

Under the plan the old ‘classic’ cottages will make space for six new blocks with 42 units. The new rooms, according to Sealy, will be located in a beautiful gardenequipped with a luxurious swimming pool.

Dive facilities

As part of the plan, Habitat will also invest in two new high volume nitrox systems, a completely new fill station, and an automated self-service drive-through station to be of the unique concept of diving freedom.

Habitat will furthermore purchase a new boat making it possible to offer even more boat dive packages, for example, our two-tank boat dive, which we already started offering.

The full statement by Sealy about the project can be read here: https://www.habitatbonaire.com/post/the-expansion-plan-of-captain-don-s-habitat-2020-bonaire?fbclid=IwAR2TEs33QxWS5I3kyFl-DaEdWAEoeOcPKb7SbXz0Vb76IEATOUuOi7apLtw

Also read: